Multiple injuries after Holmes County crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least three people were injured after a crash, one of them critically, late Saturday night in Holmes County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a man was driving northbound along State Road 79. They said another car with one woman driving, and two others in the car, was traveling southbound on S.R. 79.

The responding trooper said the cars had crashed at the intersection of S.R. 79 and County Road 160. It is unclear what happened that led to the crash, but the trooper stated the man driving the first car was critically injured. He was reportedly taken to an area hospital.

Troopers said the driver and one passenger of the second car suffered minor injuries, the second passenger’s injuries were not noted. All three were reportedly taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the crash caused a complete roadblock of S.R. 79 for an unknown amount of time, but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

