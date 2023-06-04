NAACP Youth Council host ‘Summer Explosion,’ kicking off summer break

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many kids in Bay County kicked off summer break with some fun Saturday. The NAACP Youth Council held its ‘Summer Explosion,’ in Panama City at Daffin Park with lots of free food, music, and games for people to take part in.

Kids and families got to spend the day winning prizes and gift cards. Members of the NAACP set up their tents with information about it and how to join.

President of the youth council, Jordan Harper, said she wanted to see kids have fun after a long school year.

“Today we just wanted everybody to just kick back, just relax, and just have fun,” Harper said. “It’s good to you know, give back to our community, and let them have a good time, and let us have a good time as well, and just glorify God.”

She also said it’s important to shine a positive light on the youth in the black community, through awareness.

“Minorities, you know, we’re so used to going to work and you know working from 9 to 5 and out on a constant day-to-day basis, and not having you know time to ourselves to just chill and have fun without families and stuff and you know, our friends,” she said. “And I think we should push this because it shows that we still care.”

The event lasted from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., but the NAACP hosts many events throughout the year.

