Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local small business owner is giving back to Panama City one “kick” at a time.

Trevor Bryon opened his “Awoken Kicks” brick and mortar store in June 2022. Byron celebrated the store’s one-year anniversary Saturday. He said his business’s name is meant to be an inspirational message for others. The “Awoken Kicks” owner said it’s all about waking up and achieving your dreams every day.

Byron sells sneakers, vintage clothing, and other unique items.

Kids can even trade in their used sneakers for new pairs if they outgrow them.

Byron said he always wanted to give back to his hometown.

“I’ve been here my whole life,” he said. “After Hurricane Michael, I felt it was really important, when deciding where I want to do a store, to come back to my hometown and do it in downtown Panama City. [I wanted to] stay in town, and the local support over the past year’s been amazing.”

He’s also accepting interns. You can stop by his store on Harrison Avenue for more information.

