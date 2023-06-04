Pedestrian killed in crash, Walton County bridge re-opened

A bridge in Walton County is back open after it was closed for several hours following a fatal pedestrian-involved crash, authorities said.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bridge in Walton County is back open after it was closed for several hours following a fatal pedestrian-involved crash, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stated the crash happened around 1 a.m. on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge along U.S. Highway 331.

Troopers said a woman was driving northbound on the bridge. They said at that time, there was a man crossing the lanes, and the car reportedly crashed into him.

Authorities said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and further evaluation.

Troopers said the man’s family has been notified.

The northbound lanes on the bridge were reportedly closed for several hours. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office released statement via their app at 7:40 a.m. that all the lanes of the bridge were back open.

