A hot & humid setup this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with a few showers out in the Gulf and a bit of upper-level clouds cruising our skies. Overall, we’ll be off to a mostly sunny start. But we’ll also have a small chance at catching an afternoon storm.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll warm fast to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s near 90 degrees inland. Feels like temperatures, or the heat index, reach the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland.

That heat and humidity helps develop a few pop-up showers in the afternoon from daytime heating and the sea breeze. If you were to look at radar at about 3 or 4 o’clock, at the peak of our rain chance for the day, you could probably count the number of small spotty showers on one hand today. But the ones that do develop will be capable of a brief heavy shower.

We’ll see this summery setup day in and day out this week with hot and humid days starting out mostly sunny and turning partly cloudy with an afternoon spotty storm around. I’ll have a slightly higher chance of catching the afternoon storm closer to the coast today with easterly steering winds pinning the sea breeze closer to the coast. They’ll be a bit more widespread and scattered from the coast to inland tomorrow afternoon as the steering winds shift more southerly.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies in the morning turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with a spotty afternoon storm popping up near the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very summery setup this week of hot and humid days with a few afternoon thunderstorms around.

