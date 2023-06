PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The First Ladies of Sneads is hosting the Lake Seminole Fest on Friday, June 9.

The goal of the event is to help raise money to restore the community playground and eventually build a splash pad for that area.

The Lake Seminole Fest will be at Sneads Park on Legion Road, from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.