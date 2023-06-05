Margo Anderson sentenced for city corruption investigation

(FILE) This is her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after...
(FILE) This is her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after Hurricane Michael.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sources have confirmed that former Lynn Haven mayor Margo Anderson will spend one month in prison and a year probation.

This is for her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after Hurricane Michael.

Anderson made a plea agreement instead of going to trial and was sentenced on Monday in Tallahassee federal court.

She originally faced 64 charges, but was reduced to one charge, which was lying to the FBI when being questioned.

Local businessman James Finch is still set to go to trial for a second time in October for his alleged part in the corruption case.

His first trial in March ended in a mistrial.

We’ll continue to update this story with the court documents and any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bridge in Walton County is back open after it was closed for several hours following a fatal...
Pedestrian killed in crash, Walton County bridge re-opened
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of...
Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted
At least three people were injured after a crash, one of them critically, late Saturday night...
Multiple injuries after Holmes County crash
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen will be the headliner for Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

Jessica and Ryan chat about their weekends.
Coffee Chat: Talking the morning away
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history
Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history
It's illegal to disturb sea turtle nests.
Sea turtle nesting season taking shape in PCB