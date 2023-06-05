Margo Anderson sentenced for city corruption investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sources have confirmed that former Lynn Haven mayor Margo Anderson will spend one month in prison and a year probation.

This is for her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after Hurricane Michael.

Anderson made a plea agreement instead of going to trial and was sentenced on Monday in Tallahassee federal court.

She originally faced 64 charges, but was reduced to one charge, which was lying to the FBI when being questioned.

Local businessman James Finch is still set to go to trial for a second time in October for his alleged part in the corruption case.

His first trial in March ended in a mistrial.

