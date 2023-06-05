‘Most damaging spy’ in FBI history dies in prison

Robert Hanssen Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were...
Robert Hanssen Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were able to secure original Russian documentation of an American spy.(FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A convicted spy charged with committing espionage on behalf of Russia and the former Soviet Union died in a Colorado prison this week.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice issued Monday, Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary Florence ADMAX this week.

Hanssen was 79 at the time of his death. He had been at the Florence facility since July 17, 2002.

According to the FBI, Hanssen became the “most damaging spy” in Bureau history.

“Hanssen’s espionage activities began in 1985,” the history of Hanssen’s case from the FBI reads. “Since he held key counterintelligence positions, he had authorized access to classified information. He used encrypted communications, ‘dead drops,’ and other clandestine methods to provide information to the KGB and its successor agency, the SVR. The information he delivered compromised numerous human sources, counterintelligence techniques, investigations, dozens of classified U.S. government documents, and technical operations of extraordinary importance and value.”

The FBI adds that Hanssen had full access to the FBI’s Automated Case Support system and the State Department’s computer systems. Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were able to secure original Russian documentation of an American spy who appeared to be Hanssen.

The ensuing investigation confirmed this suspicion, according to the FBI.

The 2007 movie “Breach” was based on Hanssen’s story and the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bridge in Walton County is back open after it was closed for several hours following a fatal...
Pedestrian killed in crash, Walton County bridge re-opened
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of...
Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted
At least three people were injured after a crash, one of them critically, late Saturday night...
Multiple injuries after Holmes County crash
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen will be the headliner for Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
Breaking free of financial stress during vacation
Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation
Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation