Rain coverage increases Tuesday, warmth continues this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday everyone!

The radar has been fairly quiet today, with just three or four storms across the Panhandle between 3 and 6 p.m. That’s set to change for tomorrow, with a moisture rebound helping to fuel more widely scattered showers and storms throughout Tuesday’s midday and afternoon hours.

But first, we’ll see a typical summertime night tonight, with partly to mostly clear skies and lows settling into the upper 60s. Light and variable winds alongside pockets of clear skies could foster some patchy fog around and just after sunrise, with temps quickly warming and fog quickly dissipating through the morning hours.

On Tuesday, expect a warm and humid start with temperatures rising through the 70s beneath mostly sunny skies. We’ll warm fast to a hot and humid afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds settling in by 1 p.m. Highs will reach the mid-80s on the coast to perhaps 90 degrees inland. Feels-like temperatures will have things feeling a degree or two warmer yet.

By midday, be prepared for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop along the sea breeze. With a southerly steering flow, expect activity to start near the coast before generally becoming more widespread in inland areas. The best chance of rain will be north of the bays, although a stray shower or two at the immediate coast can’t be ruled out.

Bottom Line...

For Tuesday, mostly sunny skies in the morning turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered afternoon storms popping up, mainly north of the bays. Your 7-Day Forecast is packed full of hot and humid days with showers & thunderstorms around each afternoon.

