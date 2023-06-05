Walton County Animal Shelter nearly at capacity, staff asking for public’s help

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff at the Walton County Animal Shelter said they are almost entirely full, and they need the community’s help.

Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 there has been a recent influx of strays and owner surrendered animals brought to the shelter. Because it is a municipal shelter, staff said they cannot turn any animals away, even if they are full.

Walton County Animal Shelter Manager Patty Weingartner said they depend on the community to give these animals a chance to have a loving home. She said the best thing people can do to help their local shelters is by considering adoption.

”We’re still intaking daily so you know, what we would hope from the citizens of Walton County or surrounding counties is take a look at your shelters, see if you can adopt if you have the time and the availability to adopt, and help get the shelter animals out of the shelter and into forever homes,” Weingartner said. ”We’re the only [municipal] shelter in the county. And Walton County has grown by leaps and bounds. So unfortunately, if we run out of space, some of the animals may run out of time. We can never say no, and the animals are still coming through that door. And we will happily take them, that’s what we’re here for. But at the end of the day, once we’re full, some of the animals may run out of time.”

Weingartner said if you are unable to adopt, the shelter is still in need of fosters and volunteers. She said even sharing the shelter’s posts on social media can be a huge help.

