Authorities ask for help in finding missing juvenile

Claire was last seen in Panama City, possibly travelling with another teen.
Claire was last seen in Panama City, possibly travelling with another teen.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing juvenile that was last seen on May 31st.

Officers say 15-year-old Claire Rodriguez was wearing grey shorts and a long-sleeved blue shirt when she was last seen in Panama City and could be travelling with another teen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

