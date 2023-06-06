Chrome- A Men’s Rehabilitation Center In Jackson County Holds Official Ribbon Cutting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Helping men overcome life’s toughest challenges is the focus of Chrome, a faith-based recovery center in Marianna.

“For men to walk from rescued which is rescued from whatever life’s pains are. The pain of addiction, pain from the loss of family members, poor choices, mental illness,” said David Bottner, CEO of Chrome.

Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony signaled the official opening of the facility, although they’ve been taking people in since January.

Chrome is a new and the first of its kind rehabilitation center and right now there are 40 people receiving treatment.

The former middle school sits on a 30-acre campus. Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say meth is a big reason many are coming to Chrome.

“I believe this will help combat what we have going on in the community of course it is not going extinguish it completely but I feel like having something here will just help,” said Stephanie Culbreath, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Coordinator. People do walk in off the streets, police officers bring them here different things like that. Having it close by and easy access is a huge deal.”

Chrome has a 3-month transition phase and 6 months primary program, for a total of 9 months at the center.

“The men come in and are in faith-based classes in the morning that work on faith and recovery,” said Christopher Langland Assistant Director at Chrome. In the afternoon we do different chores on campus and then we have chapel in the evening. The ultimate goal is to allow these men to become the men that God created them to be.”

Chrome officials say this is desperately needed in the community.

“Half the men are from the legal system. Probably a quarter of the men are from New Orleans coming from the program out there and the rest are from community referrals,” said Langland.

The program has already launched its first graduates back into society.

“Our community has needed something like this for a very long time and chrome has been a God sent to the community,” said Culbreath.

Helping the men in the community through the word of God.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.