DeSantis signs digital bill of rights

According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to reveal if they prioritize search results based on political ideology.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 262, effectively creating what he deems the Digital Bill of Rights.

According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to reveal if they prioritize search results based on political ideology.

SB-262 is also meant to prevent government-level censorship by forbidding state or local government employees from allegedly working with big tech companies to censor protected speech.

Other pieces of the legislation reportedly include the following:

  • Being able to control personal data, including confirming, accessing, or deleting personal data from a social platform
  • The right to prevent your personal data from being used against you when purchasing a house, health insurance, or being hired
  • Information on how internet search engines can manipulate search results
  • Being able to opt out of having personal data sold
  • Protecting children from personal data collection

You can read more about the bill here, and below.

Digital Bill of Rights
Digital Bill of Rights(Office of Governor DeSantis)

