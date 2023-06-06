Downtown Panama City T-dock expected to reopen in July

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A decades-old staple in Downtown Panama City has been shut since Hurricane Michael. However, its opening date is inching closer.

City officials say the beloved T-dock at the Panama City Marina is expected to open next month.

“The city workers are doing a great job trying to get this open for the Fourth of July,” Mayor Dr. Mike Rohan said.

Rohan describes the T-dock as a magnet.

“This is really the crown-jewel of downtown,” Rohan said. “This is what we hope and we anticipate is going to help make people want to come to Panama City. They’re going to want to come to Panama City.”

The T-dock sits right behind the Marina Civic Center. It’s also walking distance to the stores lined up along Harrison Avenue.

“When you think about our placement as far as C&G Sporting Goods, in relation to the marina, we’re less than what, a quarter mile away,” C&G Sporting Goods Operating Partner Nate Taylor said.

The small business sells fishing supplies and other outdoor equipment.

“When you need those essentials, safety vests, whistles, [and] all of the different things you may need,” Taylor said. “Or if it’s just bait, or casting, or nets, we’re right here for you.”

The T-dock is also meant to be a safe haven for those who want to enjoy nature.

“There’s a lot we can gain from the silence and the beauty that is Bay County,” Taylor said. “Of course, the T-dock.”

The mayor said the T-dock will feature irrigation, solar lights, parking, and a number of other amenities.

“There’s going to be landscaping in the middle,” Rohan said. “We hope to put some benches out here. Maybe some picnic benches here even. They’ll be parking on the side.”

It’s all about building the city back better after Hurricane Michael.

Part of the dock will remain closed for the next few months due to nesting birds. City officials said the city commission will discuss the full rebuild of the marina this summer. The mayor said city workers are constructing the T-dock to save money. City officials said the project costs around $480,000.

