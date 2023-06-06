Former commissioner sentenced in large Lynn Haven corruption investigation

Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty to lying to the FBI in exchange for dropping the other charges he's facing.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes was sentenced to 45 days in prison Tuesday afternoon.

He was also handed one year of supervised release and must pay restitution.

This took place in federal court in Tallahasee.

This was for his role in a large corruption investigation involving Lynn Haven city leaders.

As part of a plea agreement, he’s facing punishment for making a false statement to a federally insured institution.

This involves money he received from businesses owner, James Finch, who is set to go to trial for his charges in October.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) This is her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after...
Margo Anderson sentenced in Lynn Haven city corruption investigation
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all
Monday evening members and parents of Zilo Cheer and Dance Studio met with counselors and...
Counselor meets with ZiLo Cheer & Dance members
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history

Latest News

Wastepro Landfill in Bay County
Bay County Courthouse renovations
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam breaks records for 2023 festival
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot
Animal neglect in Walton County