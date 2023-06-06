Former commissioner sentenced in large Lynn Haven corruption investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes was sentenced to 45 days in prison Tuesday afternoon.

He was also handed one year of supervised release and must pay restitution.

This took place in federal court in Tallahasee.

This was for his role in a large corruption investigation involving Lynn Haven city leaders.

As part of a plea agreement, he’s facing punishment for making a false statement to a federally insured institution.

This involves money he received from businesses owner, James Finch, who is set to go to trial for his charges in October.

