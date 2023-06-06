“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.

On Monday, stars shined along the beach of Seaside.

The 25th Anniversary of “The Truman Show” is being celebrated in the little town that started it all.

The movie was shot on location, but directors changed the name of the location to Sea Haven.

Jim Carrey played the lead role of Truman Burbank in the film, a man who found out his entire life was being broadcast on live TV, and no one was who they claimed to be.

25 years later, iconic places in the town that made it into the movie are still drawing attention today. Charles Modica, the owner of the Modica Market says he was shocked when they asked him to play a small part.

“It took me totally off guard,” said Modica. “They asked me if I’d be interested in being a part of it. And I said absolutely. And it was quite an experience.”

Other Seaside landmarks can be seen throughout the film, such as the Tupelo Street Gazebo and Coleman Tower.

“I was like man this is such a cool movie, and she was like I think I’ve seen this set before. I was like, no? And she said I think I know where this was filmed. And I was like there’s no way. She was like it’s in Seaside.” tourists Joshua and Lauren Hernandez said.

However, nothing quite tops the Truman house.

“We were just commenting the other day, that even though it’s unlikely the younger generation has seen the movie, there still seems to be a following and a fascination. Everyone makes a point of coming down our street to see and take a picture of the Truman House.” Cambre said.

The film earned several award nominations, a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and an estimated 31.6 million dollars in its opening weekend 25 years ago.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.