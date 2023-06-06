A good shot at catching a storm today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning over land. Showers and storms are far off the coast in the Gulf, and some may try to drift toward our Forgotten Coast later this morning. But the better chance for rain develops around lunch and into the afternoon with scattered storms expected today.

It’s a warm and humid morning with most getting started in the upper 60s. Dress comfortably and reach for the umbrella if you’re going to be out in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s by lunch and that will set off some daytime heating pop up showers or storms, as well as get the sea breeze developing off the coast. Both features will lead toward widely scattered, hit or miss, midday and afternoon storms that will fade into the evening, diminishing after sunset.

We’ll see this summery setup for much of the week ahead. Today’s storms will sap out some of the moisture in our atmosphere to limit the number of storms we see pop up Wednesday afternoon. But a frontal boundary and upper level trough moving into the Southeast by Thursday will help enhance lift, and with moisture return on Wednesday, we should be back to another robust sea breeze and afternoon storm chance.

The trough and front break down on Friday and into the weekend drying up rain chances and increasing sunshine and heat. Highs will reach the 90s for most away from the beaches by the weekend with a heat index in the mid 90s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has this summery pattern persisting.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) This is her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after...
Margo Anderson sentenced in Lynn Haven city corruption investigation
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history
At least three people were injured after a crash, one of them critically, late Saturday night...
Multiple injuries after Holmes County crash
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of...
Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Forecast 6/5/23
Rain coverage increases Tuesday, warmth continues this week
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll only see a few stray showers pop up this afternoon.
A hot & humid setup this week
Sunday Evening Forecast 6/4/23
Drier start to the work week
Sunday Forecast 6/3/23
Sunday Forecast