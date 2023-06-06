A good shot at catching a storm today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning over land. Showers and storms are far off the coast in the Gulf, and some may try to drift toward our Forgotten Coast later this morning. But the better chance for rain develops around lunch and into the afternoon with scattered storms expected today.

It’s a warm and humid morning with most getting started in the upper 60s. Dress comfortably and reach for the umbrella if you’re going to be out in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s by lunch and that will set off some daytime heating pop up showers or storms, as well as get the sea breeze developing off the coast. Both features will lead toward widely scattered, hit or miss, midday and afternoon storms that will fade into the evening, diminishing after sunset.

We’ll see this summery setup for much of the week ahead. Today’s storms will sap out some of the moisture in our atmosphere to limit the number of storms we see pop up Wednesday afternoon. But a frontal boundary and upper level trough moving into the Southeast by Thursday will help enhance lift, and with moisture return on Wednesday, we should be back to another robust sea breeze and afternoon storm chance.

The trough and front break down on Friday and into the weekend drying up rain chances and increasing sunshine and heat. Highs will reach the 90s for most away from the beaches by the weekend with a heat index in the mid 90s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has this summery pattern persisting.

