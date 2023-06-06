Gulf Coast Jam breaks records for 2023 festival

gulf coast jam
gulf coast jam(WJHG)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This year’s Gulf Coast Jam country music festival is breaking records.

Gulf Coast Jam officials said they sold out the four-day festival for the first time ever this year. Meaning around 30,000 people attended each night. Jammers came from all 50 states and 14 countries.

Kenny Chesney headlined the concert; it was supposed to be Morgan Wallen, but he dropped out last minute to go on a 6-week vocal rest.

But he will be performing at next year’s event.

The festival has also been listed by Billboard as one of the 10 best country music festivals.

Tickets are on sale for the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) This is her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after...
Margo Anderson sentenced in Lynn Haven city corruption investigation
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all
Monday evening members and parents of Zilo Cheer and Dance Studio met with counselors and...
Counselor meets with ZiLo Cheer & Dance members
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history

Latest News

The original Bay County Courthouse is more than 100 years old.
Original Bay County Courthouse to undergo renovations
Wastepro Landfill in Bay County
Bay County Courthouse renovations
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot