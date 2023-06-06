Gulf Coast Jam breaks records for 2023 festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This year’s Gulf Coast Jam country music festival is breaking records.

Gulf Coast Jam officials said they sold out the four-day festival for the first time ever this year. Meaning around 30,000 people attended each night. Jammers came from all 50 states and 14 countries.

Kenny Chesney headlined the concert; it was supposed to be Morgan Wallen, but he dropped out last minute to go on a 6-week vocal rest.

But he will be performing at next year’s event.

The festival has also been listed by Billboard as one of the 10 best country music festivals.

Tickets are on sale for the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam event.

