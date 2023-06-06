Missing juvenile found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Claire has been found safe. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in the case.

Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing juvenile that was last seen on May 31st.

Officers say 15-year-old Claire Rodriguez was wearing grey shorts and a long-sleeved blue shirt when she was last seen in Panama City and could be travelling with another teen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

