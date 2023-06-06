Original Bay County Courthouse to undergo renovations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A building over a century old in Bay County is getting some much-needed renovations.

The original Bay County Courthouse in Panama City is getting a makeover. Bay County Commissioners awarded a contract to BGN Contractors to renovate it. Commissioners say the nearly $2 million project focuses on the first and second floors of the building. These include electrical upgrades, painting, and other items.

“[It’s] the original courthouse,” Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “We’ve added onto the courthouse multiple times, but this is the original structure. It needs electrical upgrades. It needs some new flooring. It is very outdated.”

Carroll said the project should take around six months to complete. It will start immediately.

