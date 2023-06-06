Original Bay County Courthouse to undergo renovations

A building over a century old in Bay County is getting some much-needed renovations.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A building over a century old in Bay County is getting some much-needed renovations.

The original Bay County Courthouse in Panama City is getting a makeover. Bay County Commissioners awarded a contract to BGN Contractors to renovate it. Commissioners say the nearly $2 million project focuses on the first and second floors of the building. These include electrical upgrades, painting, and other items.

“[It’s] the original courthouse,” Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “We’ve added onto the courthouse multiple times, but this is the original structure. It needs electrical upgrades. It needs some new flooring. It is very outdated.”

Carroll said the project should take around six months to complete. It will start immediately.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) This is her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after...
Margo Anderson sentenced in Lynn Haven city corruption investigation
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all
Monday evening members and parents of Zilo Cheer and Dance Studio met with counselors and...
Counselor meets with ZiLo Cheer & Dance members
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history

Latest News

Wastepro Landfill in Bay County
Bay County Courthouse renovations
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam breaks records for 2023 festival
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot