Residents speak out about parking issues in Inlet Beach, along 30A

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people, visitors and residents alike, in the panhandle look forward to a relaxing day on the beach.

However, finding a parking spot can be a challenge.

Residents in Inlet Beach and 30A tell NewsChannel 7 they are getting increasingly frustrated with the number of people parking illegally in their neighborhoods to get to the beach.

“It’s gotten substantially worse in the past 5 years. 10 years ago, it was a non-existent problem.” Tracy Daniels, an Inlet Beach resident and member of the Inlet Beach Neighborhood Association, said. ”I would say five years ago, it was on busy holiday weekends and now it is a daily occurrence. We understand we are on a street that has access to the beach and is across the street or beachfront. But that is our property, we pay taxes, and that is our homes.”

Daniels and other area residents said they often see people parking in front of no-parking signs along roads, in 15-minute limit unloading areas, and even on their properties.

“Over the weekend, because people were parking in the unloading area, they were using my driveway as a turnaround and I got really frustrated because I had just replaced my landscape lighting and they ran right over them,” Fari Vakili, another Inlet Beach resident said.

Residents said the cars parked in areas they shouldn’t cause traffic and inconveniences, but even more so, safety concerns.

“When they park in the street, and I have a suburban, and I can’t fit through, I can’t imagine how a fire truck or ambulance would be able to fit through,” Daniels said.

NewsChannel 7 was told by multiple residents that they have reached out to the county’s Code Enforcement agency, as well as the sheriff’s office. However, they say they are unsatisfied with the lack of action the agencies are taking in reaction to their concerns.

“It’s like, listen, man. You’ve got two people enforcing [parking] code in all south Walton. And you’re going to tell me this is not an issue? How is this not an issue?” Jean-Carlo Larrea, an Inlet Beach resident and president of the Inlet Beach Neighborhood Association, said.

Meanwhile, Code Enforcement staff tell NewsChannel 7 that while they understand the concerns, there is only so much they can do.

”Everybody would like more enforcement. I mean, that’s why the [parking enforcement] unit was created,” Walton County Street Code Compliance Manager Mike Lynch said. “But there’s a lot of misunderstanding about where people can legally park. But Florida statute actually allows for people to park in the right-of-way. We have no problem issuing the citations as long as we have the legal authority to do it.”

Some residents also told NewsChannel 7 they have seen parking enforcement vehicles drive past cars that are parked illegally without giving them a warning or citation. Lynch said if you see something like that occur, take a picture or video and send it to the agency with details such as the time and date.

Lynch also said the parking enforcement unit was created about a year ago to address these concerns, but they currently only have four officers total that patrol the whole county. He said if you have concerns about parking violations, you can contact Code Compliance here.

