Summer Concert Series moves back to Thursday nights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a big stage, comes big responsibility, and the lineup for the 17th annual Summer Concert Series at Aaron Bessant Park is ready to take on the challenge.

Back to Thursday nights by popular demand, the series kicks off Thursday, June 8 and features different styles and artists each Thursday night through August 10. Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Director of PCB Parks and Recreation, Cheryl Joyner, said she is excited to see the crowds come out for this year’s series. With lots of variety and talented musicians there is something for everyone.

These family friendly events are free to the public and welcome leashed pups. Guests can also bring their own chairs.

A full lineup of the performers is listed below.

June 8: Dave Jordan and the NIA: A Roots Rock/Americana Jam band based in New Orleans

June 15: The Rusty Wright Band: Blues band based in Winter Haven, Fla.

June 22: Loud Planet: ‘80s Rock band based in Panama City, Fla.

June 29: A Brother’s Revival: Southern Rock band based in south Florida

July 6: The Copper Tones: A Soulgrass band based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

July 13: Anthony Peebles: Alternative musician based in Panama City, Fla.

July 20: The Will Thompson Band: Multiple genre band based in Panama City, Fla.

July 27: Natalie Brady: Country/Southern Rock singer based in Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 3: Sons of Saints: Rock ‘N Roll band based in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Aug. 10: The Lee Boys: A Sacred Steel band based in Miami, Fla.

