Time Travel Tuesday
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Historian Bill Hudson is back at it again sharing the archives of the Panhandle.
In this clip, we’re going back to Freeport for a close mayoral race, taking a look at commercials featuring hand puppets, and featuring a little NewsChannel 7 history as well.
To help Hudson identify anything that may seem familiar, give him a call at (850) 785-3364.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.