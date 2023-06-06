Time Travel Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Historian Bill Hudson is back at it again sharing the archives of the Panhandle.

In this clip, we’re going back to Freeport for a close mayoral race, taking a look at commercials featuring hand puppets, and featuring a little NewsChannel 7 history as well.

To help Hudson identify anything that may seem familiar, give him a call at (850) 785-3364.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.