Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

(Gray News) – Breakout comedian Matt Rife announced a massive 115-date tour Monday, with some cities already seeing sold-out shows.

The American leg of the ProbleMATTic World Tour is set to start July 20 in Bend, Oregon, and run through June 6, 2024 in Nashville. During that time, Rife will make several stops for shows in Australia.

Following a three-month break, 27-year-old Rife will head out on the European leg of the tour, starting Sept. 3, 2024 in Glasgow, U.K. and ending Oct. 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

The Ohio native rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on TikTok and 985,000 YouTube subscribers.

Prior to his social media fame, he was part of the cast in MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and has several film credits.

Presale tickets for the ProbleMATTic World Tour are available now. Public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets are available on Rife’s website here.

Check out the full list of dates below. “Sold out” shows are as of Wednesday afternoon.

ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2023 North America Dates:

Thu Jul 20 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – SOLD OUT

Fri Jul 21 – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 22 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sun Jul 23 — Spokane, WA — Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Thu Jul 27 — Norfolk, VA — Chrysler Hall Theatre

Tue Aug 01 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 02 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 03 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 04 – Niagara, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort – SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 05 – Niagara, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort – SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 01 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Sat Sep 02 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 08 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat Sep 09 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Fri Sep 22 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall – LIVE TAPING

Sat Sep 23 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall – LIVE TAPING

Thu Sep 28 — Fresno, CA — William Saroyan Theatre

Sat Sep 30 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre

Sun Oct 01 — Riverside, CA — Fox Performing Arts Center

Wed Oct 04 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Thu Oct 05 — St. Petersburg, FL — Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Fri Oct 06 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sat Oct 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Sun Oct 08 — Pensacola, FL — Saenger Theatre

Wed Oct 11 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre

Fri Oct 13 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Oct 14 — Akron, OH — Akron Civic Theater

Sun Oct 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed Oct 18 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

Thu Oct 19 — Wichita, KS — Century II Concert Hall

Fri Oct 20 —Tulsa, OK— Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center

Sat Oct 21 — Kansas City, MO — Kansas City Music Hall

Thu Oct 26 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center

Sat Oct 28 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Sun Oct 29 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

Thu Nov 02 — Ames, IA — Stephens Auditorium

Fri Nov 03 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theatre

Sat Nov 04 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Wed Nov 15 — Fort Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Nov 17 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 18 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

Sun Nov 19 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

Fri Nov 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

Wed Nov 29 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Thu Nov 30 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Fri Dec 01 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Sat Dec 02 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Thu Dec 07 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Fri Dec 08 — Columbia, SC — Township Auditorium

Sat Dec 09 — Evans, GA — Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Sun Dec 10 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Sun Dec 31 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2024 Australian Dates:

Thu Jan 11 — Perth, WA — Perth Concert Hall

Sat Jan 13 — Brisbane, QLD — Fortitude Music Hall

Fri Jan 19 — Sydney, NSW — State Theatre

Sat Jan 20 — Melbourne, VIC — Hamer Hall

ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2024 North American Dates:

Wed Jan 31 — Schenectady, NY — Proctors Theatre

Fri Feb 02 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

Wed Feb 07 — Milwaukee, WI — The Riverside Theater

Thu Feb 08 — Grand Rapids, MI — Devos Hall

Fri Feb 09 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Feb 14 — Bloomington, IN — IU Auditorium

Thu Feb 15 — Knoxville, TN — Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Fri Feb 16 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Sat Feb 17 — New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre

Fri Feb 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed Feb 28 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

Thur Feb 29 –- Duluth, MN –- Duluth Entertainent Convention Center

Fri Mar 01 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre

Thu Mar 07 — Saskatoon, SK — TCU Place

Fri Mar 08 — Regina, SK — Conexus Arts Centre

Sat Mar 09 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre

Wed Mar 13 — Victoria, BC — Royal Theatre

Thu Mar 14 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Mar 15 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sun Mar 17 — Calgary, AB — Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons

Wed Mar 20 — London, ON — Centennial Hall

Thu Mar 21 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

Sun Mar 24 — Hamilton, ON — FirstOntario Concert Hall

Thu Mar 28 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino

Fri Mar 29 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino

Sat Mar 30 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Thu Apr 04 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall

Fri Apr 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Fri Apr 12 — Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre

Thu Apr 18 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium

Fri Apr 19 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Apr 25 — Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center

Fri Apr 26 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sun Apr 28 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater

Thu May 09 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri May 10 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

Thu May 16 — Tucson, AZ — Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Fri May 17 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu May 30 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

Thu Jun 06 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2024 European Dates:

Tue Sep 03 — Glasgow, UK — SEC Armadillo

Fri Sep 06 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sat Sep 07 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

Tue Sep 10 — Newcastle, UK — O2 City Hall Newcastle

Fri Sep 13 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo

Tue Sep 17 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Fri Sep 20 — Bristol, UK — Bristol Beacon

Sat Sep 28 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Tue Oct 01 — Paris, FR — Alhambra Paris

Sat Oct 05 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carré

Tue Oct 08 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

Sun Oct 13 – Stockholm, SE – Nya Cirkus

Fri Oct 18 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Pavón

Sun Oct 20 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.