Here’s where the hit or miss storms pop up today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for most on radar this morning with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll see the clouds filter out a bit of sunshine early on today. However, a turn toward mostly sunny skies shapes up for the coast by midday where inland areas will prepare for more summery scattered storms.

It’s a warm and humid morning with temperatures for most near 70 degrees. Dress comfortably for a warm one ahead. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 88 inland before an afternoon shower or storm away from the coast cools off some inland areas who catch it.

The storms are widely scattered today with a southwest to west steering wind pushing the sea breeze off the coast and keeping any significant rain chance several miles off most of the coast. Inland areas will be hit or miss for the cooling afternoon storm, while areas around the Choctawhatchee and Apalachicola Bays will be pick spots on the coast to possible catch some rain.

We’ll see a different setup for Thursday with an approaching trough and surface front moving into the Southeast from the north. That will help to bring a widely scattered hit or miss rain chance to our Thursday for mainly inland areas, but the coast can’t be ruled out in some spots especially from PCB to Destin.

The front may linger into Friday and some of the weekend over NWFL, in which case, we’d see an active sea breeze in the afternoon for probably both the coast and inland areas with numerous scattered showers and storms. However, there’s some modeling to suggest it pushes south into the Gulf and weakens leaving us on the drier side for Friday and into the weekend.

It’ll be a wait and see setup for now for the weekend. Check back in on the weekend details tomorrow and on into Friday morning for a more accurate outlook.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy start turns mostly sunny on the coast with inland scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 88 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a widely scattered rain chance through Thursday.

