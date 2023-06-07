Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes sentenced

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Lynn Haven commissioner Antonius Barnes was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison for his role in a large corruption investigation involving city leaders.

Barnes was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and must pay restitution.

The sentencing took place in federal court in Tallahassee.

As part of a plea agreement, he’s facing punishment for making a false statement to a federally insured institution.

It involves money he received from business owner, James Finch, who is set to go to trial for the second time for his charges in October.

