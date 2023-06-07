Man arrested for meth and marijuana possession

A man is in custody after deputies say he had meth and marijuana in his possession.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he had meth and marijuana in his possession.

On Tuesday, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office accompanied probation officers to search the residence of Ferrell English in Ponce de Leon.

Officials say English consented to the search of his home.

During the search, meth and over 15 pounds of marijuana were allegedly found, as well as a hypodermic syringe, straws, plastic baggies, and a glass pipe.

English was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams with intent to sell or deliver, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and was booked into Holmes County Jail.

