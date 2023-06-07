Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There have been reports of a jet running off the runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport (ECP).

Officials have confirmed that there were five people on board. All of them are uninjured.

According to the Deputy Executive Director of ECP, the private jet landed off the runway, in a dry storm water pond.

