Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There have been reports of a jet running off the runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport (ECP).

Officials have confirmed that there were five people on board. All of them are uninjured.

According to the Deputy Executive Director of ECP, the private jet landed off the runway, in a dry storm water pond.

