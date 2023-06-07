Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There have been reports of a jet running off the runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport (ECP).

Officials have confirmed that there were five people on board. All of them are uninjured.

According to the Deputy Executive Director of ECP, the private jet landed off the runway, in a dry storm water pond.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County
Claire has been found safe.
Missing juvenile found
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all

Latest News

Wear It Wednesday with Raven Clothing Co.
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes sentenced
D-Day Veteran Talks
A disgruntled resident conveys her frustrations about the smelly landfill in the Sand Hills area.
Local landfill stench leaves residents frustrated
ww2 vet
World War II 105-year-old Veteran