Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new skill this summer or maybe just wanting to try out a new hobby, Kismet Kreations has got you covered.

NewsChannel 7′s Shaun Breaux met with Mary Kay Griffith, owner of Kismet Kreations, to try her hand at this new skill. Through the wonderful instruction of Mary Kay, a gnome, unique in his own, way was created.

The Build A Gnome Workshop hosted at El Weirdo in Panama City is just one of the many classes Mary Kay hosts around town. For more information on future events, check out Kismet Kreations on Facebook or connect with Mary Kay at kismetkreations25@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County
Claire has been found safe.
Missing juvenile found
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all

Latest News

Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations
Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations
Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations
A man is in custody after deputies say he had meth and marijuana in his possession.
Man arrested for meth and marijuana possession