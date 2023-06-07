Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new skill this summer or maybe just wanting to try out a new hobby, Kismet Kreations has got you covered.

NewsChannel 7′s Shaun Breaux met with Mary Kay Griffith, owner of Kismet Kreations, to try her hand at this new skill. Through the wonderful instruction of Mary Kay, a gnome, unique in his own, way was created.

The Build A Gnome Workshop hosted at El Weirdo in Panama City is just one of the many classes Mary Kay hosts around town. For more information on future events, check out Kismet Kreations on Facebook or connect with Mary Kay at kismetkreations25@gmail.com.

