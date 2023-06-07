Roots fall at Tommy Oliver Tuesday, still winless on the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Roots remain winless after five matches this NPSL season. The Roots back on the pitch Tuesday night at Tommy Oliver, hosting the Southern States Stars, a team out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Roots posted the first goal less than three minutes into the match, with Edoardo Degl’Innocente feeding Richard Busmeister in the middle, the latter blasting a one timer past the Stars goalie.

That 1-0 lead would last about 20 mintues, with the Stars getting the equalizer on a long feed right into the corner of the Roots goal with a Stars player pushing it past Roots keeper Haakon Utesch. Then about ten minutes after that, a midfield feed led to a left footed blast by another of the Stars attacker, making it 2-1. Southern States would add another goal before the half on a header off a free kick and it was 3-1 at the intermission.

The Roots would notch the only goal of the second half, but that wasn’t enough to prevent the team’s 5th loss in as many matches, 3-2 the final Tuesday. The Roots are back on the home pitch at T.O. Saturday against the team from Pensacola.

