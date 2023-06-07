Roots fall at Tommy Oliver Tuesday, still winless on the season

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Roots remain winless after five matches this NPSL season. The Roots back on the pitch Tuesday night at Tommy Oliver, hosting the Southern States Stars, a team out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Roots posted the first goal less than three minutes into the match, with Edoardo Degl’Innocente feeding Richard Busmeister in the middle, the latter blasting a one timer past the Stars goalie.

That 1-0 lead would last about 20 mintues, with the Stars getting the equalizer on a long feed right into the corner of the Roots goal with a Stars player pushing it past Roots keeper Haakon Utesch. Then about ten minutes after that, a midfield feed led to a left footed blast by another of the Stars attacker, making it 2-1. Southern States would add another goal before the half on a header off a free kick and it was 3-1 at the intermission.

The Roots would notch the only goal of the second half, but that wasn’t enough to prevent the team’s 5th loss in as many matches, 3-2 the final Tuesday. The Roots are back on the home pitch at T.O. Saturday against the team from Pensacola.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) This is her role in a large city corruption investigation, which took place after...
Margo Anderson sentenced in Lynn Haven city corruption investigation
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all
"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
Monday evening members and parents of Zilo Cheer and Dance Studio met with counselors and...
Counselor meets with ZiLo Cheer & Dance members
gulf coast jam
Gulf Coast Jam wraps up with the first sold out show in history

Latest News

Destin restaurant working to keep the legend of the "Grander" alive
Legend of the Bay Point “Grander” lives on at Boshamps in Destin
Roots set for Saturday match at Tallahassee
Florida Roots Soccer Team Looking to Find Their Way into the Win Column
The Baytowne Marina getting some upgrades in advance of the 2019 Emerald Coast Blue Marlin...
3 Weeks Away from the 21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic
Buc's suspend sports for ten days
North Bay Haven Getting Set to Take 8 To USA Weightlifting Nationals