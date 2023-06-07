Stocking your closet with the essentials featuring Raven Clothing Co.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clothing should make you feel bold and beautiful and for the ladies at Raven Clothing Co, black is the color to do that.

In this Wear It Wednesday, the stylists discussed how these versatile options are useful pieces to keep in mind.

Raven Clothing Co. is getting ready to open for business on Friday June 9. Their launch party kicks off Saturday, June 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Florida Legacy Title located in Panama City Beach.

Watch the videos attached to learn more about embracing your dark side!

