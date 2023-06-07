Suspects in custody after string of car burglaries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects after a string of car burglaries lit up the area.

On June 2, deputies say reports of vehicle burglaries came in, but footage from victims’ homes captured the suspects in action.

With assistance from Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were found in a local hotel along with items allegedly linked to the burglaries.

Victims also told investigators a car was stolen on Corbin Road. Authorities say the suspects traveled out of state with the car and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals are in custody on several charges:

20-year-old Seth Scott Chambers is facing charges of grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, 4 counts of larceny of credit card, 6 counts of burglary, burglary of a conveyance armed, 2 counts of larceny petit left 1st degree and unlawful possession of victims’ credit cards.

18-year-old Joshua Jay Watford is facing charges of grand theft of a vehicle, 4 counts of burglary, 2 counts of larceny of credit cards, 2 counts of larceny petit theft in the 1st degree, and grand theft of a firearm.

20-year-old Hazel May Weathers is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, 4 counts accessory after the fact 3rd-degree felony, 4 counts accessory before the fact, 3 counts burglary, 2 counts larceny petit theft 1st degree, unlawful possession of victims’ credit cards and larceny of credit cards.

Additional charges are pending.

Sheriff Crews urges the public to continue checking their cars for stolen items and report any information and report any information to Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.