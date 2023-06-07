Tuesday Evening Forecast
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be SW at 5 mph. On Wednesday expect more scattered PM storms along the seabreeze. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 30-40% at the coast and near 50% inland. Rain chances will decrease on Thursday into Friday while temperatures will remain toasty... 85-90.
In the tropics there is one area in the North Atlantic that has a 10% chance to develop but it poses on threat to the U.S.
