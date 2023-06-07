Two Alabama men arrested for soliciting minors

Both were charged with the use of a computer to solicit a child and use of a two-way...
Both were charged with the use of a computer to solicit a child and use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Alabama men are in custody for an undercover operation to expose child exploitation, according to deputies.

In July 2022, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was part of an active mission to locate and identify individuals soliciting juveniles online for sex.

Deputies say they identified 28-year-old Stephen Williamson of Saraland and 35-year-old Armon Culbreth of Grand Bay as suspects.

Both were charged with the use of a computer to solicit a child and use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County
Claire has been found safe.
Missing juvenile found
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all

Latest News

If looking for a new hobby, maybe pottery is calling.
Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations
Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations
Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations
Pottery Classes with Kismet Kreations