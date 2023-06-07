Two in custody for meth charges

Williams is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Retell is charged with possession of...
Williams is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Retell is charged with possession of meth.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are in custody after deputies say they had meth in their car.

On Tuesday, deputies pulled over Michael Willams and passenger Tara Retell for a traffic stop.

Officials say they obtained consent to search, during which deputies allegedly found meth in the vehicle.

Both individuals are in custody at the Holmes County Jail.

Williams is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Retell is charged with possession of meth.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches Internatinal Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County
Claire has been found safe.
Missing juvenile found
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all

Latest News

Wear It Wednesday with Raven Clothing Co.
Wear It Wednesday with Raven Clothing Co.
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes sentenced
D-Day Veteran Talks