Two in custody for meth charges

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are in custody after deputies say they had meth in their car.

On Tuesday, deputies pulled over Michael Willams and passenger Tara Retell for a traffic stop.

Officials say they obtained consent to search, during which deputies allegedly found meth in the vehicle.

Both individuals are in custody at the Holmes County Jail.

Williams is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Retell is charged with possession of meth.

