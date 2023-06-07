Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The hot and humid dog days of summer will continue this week but after the panhandle catches a little break thanks to a cold front that is bringing dry air behind it on Friday. Storm chances remain low over the next few days and return back starting Monday with a 40 percent chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80′s to near 90 whereas the low temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to low 70′s for our overnights.

