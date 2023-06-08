Burglary suspect in custody following manhunt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man suspected of burglary has been arrested after deputies say they searched for him in the area.

On Wednesday evening, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary on Corbin Gainey Road in DeFuniak Springs.

Upon arrival, the homeowner told deputies an air compressor and other tools were missing from his shed.

Witnesses said a man wearing a black shirt, a ball cap, and blue jeans left before authorities arrived.

While WCSO could not find the suspect while canvassing the area, as they were taking a report of the crime, the suspect allegedly showed back at the property but ran into the woods as soon as he saw deputies.

K-9 and drone teams were reportedly deployed and attempted to track the suspect.

Residents in the area received a reverse 911 call for the suspect’s description.

A few hours later, officials say a resident called and stated the suspect had shown up at their house, said he was injured and asked for a ride home. The caller’s husband had just left their home to bring the suspect back to his house.

Deputies say the vehicle was intercepted at Farrell Drive and Kings Lake Road.

46-year-old Randall Jason Burchette allegedly admitted to taking the stolen items and led deputies to his home, where the items were stolen.

Burchette was charged with burglary of a structure, petit theft, and resisting without violence. He was transported to a local hospital for an injury he sustained while running from law enforcement and will then be booked into Walton County Jail.

