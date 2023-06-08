Local Ice Cream Boat gains popularity on social media after capsizing

You won't be able to scream for ice cream for a while at one local ice cream boat.
By Talor Maree
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local ice cream boat was a go-to for locals enjoying the beach...

That is until it capsized on Sunday. Pieces of the boat floated out into the Gulf, then made its way back to shore.

That’s when beach safety director Darryl Paul, said his team went into action to secure the remaining pieces.

“When our lifeguards noticed it, they quickly just ran it as the real deal,” Paul said.

He said Beach Safety even joined forces with other safety and law officials.

“We collaborated with Bay County Emergency Services with their lifeguards, and we’re all able to work together, secure the debris in the surf line and get it to shore where it was not a hazard anymore.”

Paul said the boat drifted at least five miles before returning to shore.

Posts with pictures of missing coolers filled with ice cream popped up all over Facebook, causing a lot of chatter from disappointed customers.

Now some local groups are hoping to help the owner of the popular ice cream boat rebuild and get it back out in the Gulf.

As for Paul, he said his biggest bit of advice, is ensuring recreational businesses on vessels make safety their number one priority.

“Always just have a culture of safety.”

Panama City Beach-based Facebook groups have created a GoFundMe page.

Newschannel Seven reached out to the creator of the GoFundMe page and haven’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County
Claire has been found safe.
Missing juvenile found
“You just can’t leave something that can’t defend for itself, can’t feed for itself, can’t...
Man facing charges for abandoning dog in parking lot
“There’s always been a fascination with the Truman House.” homeowner Susanne Cambre remarked.
“Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight”: ‘The Truman Show’ celebrated in town that started it all

Latest News

Bay Youth Summer Works Project
downtown pc bizz construction
Downtown Panama City construction affecting business owners
The heat is on in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
The heat is on in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast