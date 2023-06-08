Man sentenced for crash that killed Ohio man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man will spend four years in prison for causing a fiery crash and killing a man in Walton County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Lawrence Brenton Cowart had consumed alcohol and taken prescription pills when he crashed into the back of a pickup truck on US-98 near North Watersound Parkway.

Prosecutors say Cowart was also speeding, and a 59-year-old man was killed in the accident.

He was originally charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter charges.

State Attorney Ginger Madden reports Cowart was also sentenced to 10 years of probation, will pay fines and restitution, and his driver’s license will be suspended for three years.

