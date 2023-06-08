More heat and humidity today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising overhead. They’ll give way to a mostly sunny sky early on today. We’ll still expect another batch of scattered storms to develop later this morning near the coast and inland into the early afternoon.

Temperatures are warm and humid. We’re mainly starting out in the low 70s this morning with a very humid dew point near 70. Dress comfortably, it’ll get hot early on today. We’ll reach the 80s by mid-morning and that will start to set off the sea breeze. Highs inland, before a storm arrives, may reach the low 90s!

Clouds will begin puffing up along the coast and spawning scattered showers and some thunderstorms. With a northwest steering wind today, the sea breeze will pin to the coast early on before moving inland into the midday and afternoon.

An approaching weak cold front will help stir up activity on Friday in a similar fashion. This front will linger into the weekend to help spawn some midday or afternoon stray showers and thunderstorms.

Otherwise, expect some really hot days inland with highs near 90 to 93 while the coastal sea breeze keeps areas closer to the water in the mid 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn to scattered storms on the coast by mid-morning to inland into the early afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to low 90s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has similar days ahead for Friday and the weekend, with maybe just a few less storms developing into Saturday and Sunday.

