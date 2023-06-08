Mosley Senior Football Player in ICU After Car Wreck

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a tweet sent out by the Mosley team account Sunday, they stated that senior Joshua Franjul along with his older brother Michael were involved in the wreck. Michael lost his life and Josh was placed in the ICU, where he remains.

We spoke with Mosley football Head Coach Tommy Whiddon, he said the Franjul family is just asking for prayers and any support. A family friend has set up a GoFundMe for the Franjuls.

Josh was a senior defensive lineman for the Dolphins this past season and had just graduated from the school this past May.

