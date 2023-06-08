One dead after Holmes County crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man died after a fatal crash in Holmes County on Wednesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old man was traveling east in his SUV on the westbound side of Interstate 10 at mile marker 95.

That’s when troopers say he collided with a 56-year-old male driving a tractor-trailer traveling west on the westbound side.

While merging from the inside lane into the outside lane, the SUV hit its front left side into the front left side of the tractor-trailer.

After colliding with the tractor-trailer, FHP says that the man in his SUV veered right to get out of the way.

Troopers report that the SUV then collided with the guardrail on its right and overturned several times into the center median.

The SUV settled on its roof facing southwest.

The tractor-trailer came to a stop on the right shoulder of Interstate 10.

According to FHP, the SUV driver died of his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer driver sustained no injuries.

Next of kin have been notified.

