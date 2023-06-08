One dead after Holmes County crash

According to FHP, the SUV driver died of his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to FHP, the SUV driver died of his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.(MGN online)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man died after a fatal crash in Holmes County on Wednesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old man was traveling east in his SUV on the westbound side of Interstate 10 at mile marker 95.

That’s when troopers say he collided with a 56-year-old male driving a tractor-trailer traveling west on the westbound side.

While merging from the inside lane into the outside lane, the SUV hit its front left side into the front left side of the tractor-trailer.

After colliding with the tractor-trailer, FHP says that the man in his SUV veered right to get out of the way.

Troopers report that the SUV then collided with the guardrail on its right and overturned several times into the center median.

The SUV settled on its roof facing southwest.

The tractor-trailer came to a stop on the right shoulder of Interstate 10.

According to FHP, the SUV driver died of his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer driver sustained no injuries.

Next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County
Williams is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Retell is charged with possession of...
Two in custody for meth charges
Tia McKinney was charged with grand theft of a controlled substance and delivery of a...
Four charged in theft that led to fatal crash
Claire has been found safe.
Missing juvenile found

Latest News

Panama City Dive Center is the only facility in the area to offer both active-duty and former...
Panama City Dive Center offering two unique programs for Veterans
Panama City Dive Center offering classes to Veterans
Panama City Dive Center offering classes to Veterans
Panama City Dive Center offering classes to Veterans