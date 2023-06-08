Panama City Dive Center offering two unique programs for Veterans

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If the waters of the Emerald Coast are calling your name, the Panama City Dive Center has everything from beginner level certification courses to Master SCUBA Diver and even two unique programs for Veterans.

The dive center located at 4823 Thomas Drive near St. Andrews State Park, is the only facility in the area to offer both active-duty and former military members two unique programs. In conjunction with the VA and the National Association of Underwater Instructors, they offer SCUBA diving certifications to veterans utilizing their veterans benefits.

The first program is for active-duty personnel who are getting out of the military to undergo what is called Skillbridge. The last 6-8 months of their active-duty time will be spent at Panama City Dive Center, becoming a SCUBA diving Instructor. The second program is for any veteran, active-duty or retired, to advance their certification.

The center also offers numerous specialty courses for the recreational diver including Basic Life Support, First Aid, Oxygen Administration, and Diving First Aid for Professionals.

To stay up to date on everything the Panama City Dive Center has to offer, check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County
Williams is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Retell is charged with possession of...
Two in custody for meth charges
Tia McKinney was charged with grand theft of a controlled substance and delivery of a...
Four charged in theft that led to fatal crash
Claire has been found safe.
Missing juvenile found

Latest News

Panama City Dive Center offering classes to Veterans
Panama City Dive Center offering classes to Veterans
Panama City Dive Center offering classes to Veterans
Burchette was charged with burglary of a structure, petit theft, and resisting without violence.
Burglary suspect in custody following manhunt