Panama City Dive Center offering two unique programs for Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If the waters of the Emerald Coast are calling your name, the Panama City Dive Center has everything from beginner level certification courses to Master SCUBA Diver and even two unique programs for Veterans.

The dive center located at 4823 Thomas Drive near St. Andrews State Park, is the only facility in the area to offer both active-duty and former military members two unique programs. In conjunction with the VA and the National Association of Underwater Instructors, they offer SCUBA diving certifications to veterans utilizing their veterans benefits.

The first program is for active-duty personnel who are getting out of the military to undergo what is called Skillbridge. The last 6-8 months of their active-duty time will be spent at Panama City Dive Center, becoming a SCUBA diving Instructor. The second program is for any veteran, active-duty or retired, to advance their certification.

The center also offers numerous specialty courses for the recreational diver including Basic Life Support, First Aid, Oxygen Administration, and Diving First Aid for Professionals.

To stay up to date on everything the Panama City Dive Center has to offer, check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.