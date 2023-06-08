Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign

Senator Rick Scott Talks Governor DeSantis Bid for the 2024 Election
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Governor Ron DeSantis has thrown his hat in the ring for president. But while he campaigns he still has to run the state.

DeSantis recently signed a bill allowing him to keep his job while running for Commander in Chief. Previously, if you filed for candidacy, state law required you to resign from office.

NewsChannel 7 asked former Florida Governor and now Florida Senator Rick Scott about his thoughts on DeSantis juggling the two.

“If you’re going to run for President and you’re in elected office, you’ve got to figure out how to do your job well while you run. It’s not the easiest thing to do. But it’ll be his responsibility to figure out how he deals with the issues that you have as governor,” Senator Scott said.

Senator Scott added there is also a senator in the running as well, speaking of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. He says both will have to figure it out.

