Bay Youth Summer Works Foundation connecting students to employers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit is paring high school students with local employers for the summer.

The Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation held a summer job fair for students at Rutherford High School on Wednesday.

The goal is to match students with open jobs in the area for a four to six weeks apprenticeship.

Career fields range from Administration Support, Parks and Recreation, and Department Stores like Walmart and Publix.

This program has been in place for the last five years.

Officials say it is important for kids to learn basic professional skills early.

Willie Pollard, The President of the Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation, said, ”We take students and give them exposure and experience to what it means to be in customer service. What does it mean to answer the phone correctly, and use proper business etiquette in an office environment.”

The group chose Rutherford to target underfunded schools.

