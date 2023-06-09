Crestview woman facing grand theft charges for allegedly stealing from elderly woman

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman is being charged with grand theft of more than $10,000.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Rhonda Spence Cain, 62, allegedly moved money into her bank account from the account of an elderly woman she was supposed to be helping.

Officials say Cain used the money for her own personal gain, not for the 79-year-old victim, who lives in an assisted living facility.

Cain had a durable power of attorney to help the victim with basic purchases like groceries, but the victim told investigators that Cain didn’t have permission to move the cash into her own bank account.

OSCO investigators say the victim voided Cain’s power of attorney once she found out about the $13,900 that was transferred from her account.

Cain is being charged with grand theft over $10,000 and elderly exploitation

