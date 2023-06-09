Dog killed in early morning Walton fire

A mobile home is destroyed in an early morning fire in Villa Tasso.
A mobile home is destroyed in an early morning fire in Villa Tasso.(Walton County Fire Rescue)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home on Crestview Road in Villa Tasso. Walton County Fire Rescue, North Bay Fire Control District and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office all responded just after 2 a.m. Friday. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, and first responders were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

We’re told no one was home at the time, but a dog did die in the fire. Walton County Fire Rescue says the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but they are still working to determine a cause.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign.
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign
Three suspects were arrested on various charges, including, grand theft, larceny, and burglary.
Suspects in custody after string of car burglaries
According to FHP, the SUV driver died of his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.
One dead after Holmes County crash
Lawrence Brenton Cowart was sentenced to four years in prison.
Man sentenced for crash that killed Ohio man

Latest News

The Princesses of Paradise is back at a new location. Celebrate beauty and individuality at the...
Princesses of Paradise continues to grow each year
Princesses of Paradise continues to grow each year
NewsChannel 7's Dekevion Gause gives us a behind the scenes look at what kids up to in this...
Summertime Learning at Emerald Coast Theatre Company
Summertime Learning at Emerald Coast Theatre Company