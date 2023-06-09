Dog killed in early morning Walton fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home on Crestview Road in Villa Tasso. Walton County Fire Rescue, North Bay Fire Control District and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office all responded just after 2 a.m. Friday. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, and first responders were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

We’re told no one was home at the time, but a dog did die in the fire. Walton County Fire Rescue says the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but they are still working to determine a cause.

