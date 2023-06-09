Florida Senator Rick Scott speaks on the U.S. debt limit.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 suspending the nation’s debt limit for the next two years. The Bipartisan legislation prevented what President Bident said could have been an economic disaster.

“This could have been the week that the catastrophic default happened, putting millions of people’s jobs in jeopardy,” President Biden said.

However, not everyone agreed with the debt ceiling bill, including Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott.

“It makes no sense to me. If you know what we got to do is figure out how we help American citizens, how we help Floridians, this bill doesn’t do it. We’ve got 31 trillion dollars of debt now. We’re going to get to at least 35 I think in two years. In two years, we’re going to spend $4 trillion more than we bring in. You have to balance your budget,” Senator Scott said.

NewsChannel 7 asked Senator Scott, what happens two years from now?

He said he has a ‘No Budget, No Pay’ proposal, that would require Congress to work together to pass a budget and meet deadlines or forgo their own salaries until the job is done.

“If you don’t show up to work, do they still pay you? No, most people don’t. What’s the basic thing we ought to be here is we ought to pass a budget, and we all live within our means,” Senator Scott said.

Senator Scott said he is working on stopping what he calls wasteful spending.

“Think about this. There are 77,000 federal office buildings that are vacant that you’re paying for. How many vacant buildings do you want to pay for? You’re doing it with your taxes every day. We’ve got to figure out how to stop the waste. We have got to go figure out how to balance the budget and spend what we bring in,” Senator Scott, said.

The Senator tells NewsChannel 7 that this isn’t a revenue issue. According to him, the country will collect between 4.4 and 4.6 trillion dollars this year.

“From 2019 to today, we’ve had a 1.8% increase in our population. How much do you think the federal budget is up? 55%. So I mean, do you do that with your money? You are through your taxes. It’s unfair and you know it’s like the whole system is rigged against Americans. It’s rigged against you. I mean, they’re going to expect you to pay for all this.,” Senator Scott said.

Now lawmakers will have the next two years to work together on a solution to the problem.

