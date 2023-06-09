FREEDOM FRIDAY: Rex Fitzgerald

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

People often feel peer pressure to try alcohol and drugs and that can lead to addiction.

Rex Fitzgerald says peer pressure actually helped him find freedom from the addiction.

You might say it’s from an unexpected source.

“I was lost and hurting and that led me to incarceration,” Fitzgerald says he grew up around addiction because his father was a drug dealer.

“All I ever wanted was to be around my dad and unfortunately, he was bound by addiction too,” he added, saying that he got hooked on drugs at a young age, and after 17 years of addiction, it tore his body apart.

“I’ve had heart surgery twice, spleen surgery, lost three fingers on my left hand. I’ve had a stroke,” but he says a fellow inmate, who was serving a 45-year sentence, helped him realize he needed healing in his soul.

“I said man, how can you be praying to a God when you’re going to be in here for the rest of your life, and he told me ‘Rex,’ he said, ‘If I’m going to be in here for the rest of my life, I’m going to do it serving the Lord,” he added.

You may remember from seeing FREEDOM FRIDAY: Stephanie Wedel, Fitzgerald was also inspired by his sister.

“When I got out of jail, you know, my sister had been going to Celebrate Recovery. I saw what she did and how well she was doing in her life,” he said.

“He actually showed up on my doorstep, said he knew could get help, he could do it because he saw me do it,” his sister, Stephanie Wedel describes.

“I just wanted what she had, and so I asked for her help, and she helped me find Project Hope,” Fitzgerald added.

Little did he know, he would lead others to do the same at the same recovering program in Crestview.

“If you would have told me seven years ago that I would be where I am today, I would have told you that you have me confused with somebody else,” he added.

Now he hopes others can learn from his struggles.

“If you just trust God and give your life to him and let him work in your life, that he can do anything,” Fitzgerald said.

He hopes others can also use peer pressure in a positive way.

“There’s no better person to walk alongside somebody struggling, than somebody’s that’s been through what they’ve been through,” he added.

Fitzgerald now serves as the Executive Director for Project Hope Florida.

Project Hope is a nonprofit organization that offers free assistance.

Fitzgerald says you can help the ministry by praying for them, show interest in what they do, reach out to them, offer financial help, and volunteer, especially if you have a background in counseling, or the addiction recovery field.

He says the men also make items that they sell online to help support the ministry.

You might also find their partner organization, Saving Grace in Baker, Florida, selling items outside local hotspots, like Walmart.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.